Bomb squad locates suspicious package near Public Square, clears - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Bomb squad locates suspicious package near Public Square, clears scene

Source: WOIO Source: WOIO
DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A bomb squad was called to Cleveland's Public Square on Monday around 9 p.m.

An area near the Renaissance Hotel Parking Garage was blocked off as a result.

Police said they located a suspicious package near West 3rd and Superior Avenue and have since cleared the scene.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly