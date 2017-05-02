Parma Schools levy sure to bring voters out on primary day

Several area communities have school levies on their ballots, but perhaps none have the potential to evoke the kind of emotion that the Parma Schools levy has.

School officials announced a projected 15 million dollar budget deficit at the beginning of the school year, last year. School officials said no one had taken the money - that the money had been spent on students - but a miscalculation would leave school years 2017 and 2018 millions of dollars short.

School officials proposed closing or re-purposing five school buildings to adjust for the deficit. It was also proposed that many extracurricular activities would be cut along with many teacher and staff jobs.

Last fall, school officials also said that the passage of the levy that would amount to about $200 more for each $100,000 of assessed home value, would not solve all of the schools financial issues, but that it would definitely help.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.