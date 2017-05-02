Police investigate 3rd west side smash-and-grab attempt in 2 days

Cleveland police are investigating another overnight smash-and-grab attempt on Cleveland's west side, which makes the incident the third reported in two days.

Police say officers responded to the Speedway gas station located in the 2200 block of Broadview Road around 3:10 a.m. Tuesday. According to police, a silver minivan tried to smash through the front of the store. A caller to police said the vehicle rammed the building several times, but did not successfully get to the ATM.

The driver of the vehicle got out of the van and fled the scene. Police say a second van was seen leaving the incident. The driver was wearing a white handkerchief over his face.

Police are still investigating the incident.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.