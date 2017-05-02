Open mic and jam session fundraiser planned for Facebook murder victim's family

A fundraiser is planned Tuesday night for the family of Robert Godwin, Sr., the victim of the tragic murder shared on Facebook. The event will be held at B-Side Liquor Lounge & Arcade.

Community leaders and activists, singers, poets, musicians, rappers, and others will come together for a "Just Cause" fundraising event for Robert's children and family. The performers will hold an open mic and jam session.

Robert was innocently murdered when he was approached by a random gunman and shot point-blank. A video of the brutal crime was then shared on Facebook.

Additional money was raised for Robert's family through an authentic GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $93,000 as of Tuesday morning.

The fundraiser will take place at 2785 Euclid Heights Boulevard in the Cleveland Heights area, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Donations will be requested at the door.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.