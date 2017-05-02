Woman found dead at Garfield Heights home, car stolen

Officials say they are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in the 12800 block of Orme Road in the Garfield Heights area.

Police received complaints from the victim's family, who said they could not contact her. The woman was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner as 38-year-old Lavora L. Allen. She dropped her daughter off at Garfield Senior High School on Monday morning, but she never returned to pick her up at the end of the school day. The daughter told police that she walked home from school and noticed that her mother's car was gone and the rear door to the house was open.

While police were talking to a family member, a relative found the Allen unresponsive at the bottom of the basement stairs. Her pants were apparently pulled down and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner and police are continuing their investigation into the cause of Allen's death.

Police are looking for a royal blue Nissan Versa hatchback. Allen recently purchased the vehicle from Kia of Bedford and does not have any license plate information at this time.

