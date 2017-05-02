Avon shooting and crash suspect arraigned

Joshua Avalos, the 28-year-old suspect accused of a shooting and crash in Avon, appeared in Avon Lake Municipal Court for arraignment Tuesday morning.

Police say, on April 27, Avalos shot Kevin Fenderson, an employee of Technifab, in the parking lot along Chester Industrial Parkway. He then chased Fenderson in his car and the two crashed at a nearby intersection.

Avalos has been charged with felonious assault and attempted murder. Fenderson was treated for the gunshot wound, but is expected to recover.

Police have not released a motive, but during a call to 911, the caller said her name is Brittany Avalos and that her soon-to-be-ex shot her friend.

During his arraignment, Avalos pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $1 million and is scheduled to appear in court again on May 4.

