Chipotle celebrates teachers with BOGO

In honor of teachers and their hard work, Chipotle Mexican Grill is giving all educators BUY-ONE/GET-ONE free burritos, bowls, salads, or orders of tacos all day Tuesday May 2. Teachers, faculty, and staff: bring in your school ID to any Chipotle in the U.S. from 3 p.m. - close and they’ll hook you up.

There is a limit, one free entree item per teacher customer with the purchase of an entree item of equal or greater value.

Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Day w/ BOGOs. Bring your faculty ID on 5/3 to score. Rules: https://t.co/DFLaEgpr95 pic.twitter.com/7rQY6k5GM6 — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 25, 2016

The deal is for in-restaurant orders only; offer not valid for on-line, mobile, fax, Burritos by the Box or catering.

