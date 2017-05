National Carpet Mill Outlet in Medina and National Granite Luxuries have joined to become:

National Design Mart

National Design Mart is your one-stop inspiration destination with 150,000 square feet of great products and services:

Cabinets, countertops and flooring

In-house interior designers

Kids' play area

Cafe

National Design Mart

2255 Medina Rd. (Rt. 18)

Medina, Ohio 44256

330-721-1949





Also, visit National Carpet Mill Outlet in Wooster

National Carpet Mill Outlet

5730 Cleveland Rd (SR 3)

Wooster, OH 44691

(330) 345-9991

Click Here for more information.