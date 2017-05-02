Amazon store opens in Cleveland

Amazon opens a package pick-up store in Cleveland.

The store will be at 2020 Euclid Ave.

Hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the hours are noon until 9 p.m.

People can pick up and return Amazon orders here.

The Amazon store in Akron opened December 2016. It offers free one-day shipping on most items, with secure in-store pick-up.

