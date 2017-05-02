Golfweek magazine has ranking Sleepy Hollow Golf Course the #1 municipal course in Ohio and the #14 in America. With its spectacular views of Cuyahoga River Valley and classic layout, Sleepy Hollow Golf Course ranks as one of the great golf challenges in Cleveland. The punitive nature of the course is clearly evident by the deep ravines and 58 bunkers that can come into play on its 18 holes. The greens are clearly the main challenge on many holes. "Stay below the hole" is the best advice on these greens that can be very steep.

9445 Brecksville Rd

Brecksville, OH 44141

440.526.4285

For Pricing and more information ~ Sleepy Hollow Golf Course

