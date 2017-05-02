Big Met Golf Course (originally named Course #1), believed to be Ohio's most played golf course, has hosted over 6,000,000 rounds of golf since it opened in 1926. During the "Golden Era" of golf in the early 1920s, the sports director of the Cleveland Press, Rodney C. Sutton, proposed that the Cleveland Metropolitan Park Board build a golf course in the Rocky River Valley. Local golf enthusiasts persuaded the board that golf was a growing sport and that a "Pay as you play" course was needed and would be supported.

4811 Valley Parkway

Fairview Park, OH 44126

440.331.1070

For Pricing and more information ~ Big Met Golf Course

Cleveland Metroparks Golf Courses ~ Play all eight scenic golf courses!