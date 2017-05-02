Here are 4 secret (and not-so-secret) gardens in northeast Ohio to visit this spring

Spring is here and the weather has been fair. Varying flowers can be seen blooming and blossoming across northeast Ohio. Here are several secret and not-so-secret gardens with some of the area's most beautiful displays of flowers:

Cleveland Cultural Gardens - The park is not exactly hidden and is probably one of the more popular outdoor gardens in Cleveland, but there is so much to see. The park spans 254-acres through parts Cleveland's east side and spans between University Circle and Lake Erie. The land was donated to Cleveland by John D. Rockefeller in 1896. Now, the park hosts more than 60 statues and busts that represent different countries and cultures worldwide. Various trees, shrubs, and flowers are spread throughout the park.

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens - Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens, located in Akron at 714 North Portage Path, is a huge Tudor mansion with an elegant garden that features various flower displays, a Japanese garden, and more. The National Historic Landmark includes eight historic gardens on 70 acres of land. The property and historic buildings are available for events. Also, gardening classes are held on the property.

Kingwood Center Gardens - The garden is located in Mansfield about halfway between Cleveland and Columbus, located at 50 Trimble Road. Like the Stan Hywet Hall, Kingwood Center Gardens is a former estate set on 47-acres of land. The estate opened as a public garden in 1953 and claims to have a grand spring flower display that includes magnolias, silverbells, daffodils, and other spring flowers.

Holden Arboretum - The Holden Arboretum was created in 1931 and stands on 3,600 acres in parts of Lake and Geauga counties. A unique tree canopy approximately 65 feet above the ground allows visitors to walk atop the trees and have an expansive view of the surrounding land. There are more than 20 miles of walking trails available and over 120,000 plans documented on the property. The vast landscape can be accessed at 9550 Sperry Road, Kirtland.

