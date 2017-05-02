Bar Symon inside Cleveland Hopkins Airport has cool design touches

Tables inside Bar Symon are made from bowling alleys. (Source: WOIO)

Now serving! Michael Symon's Bar Symon officially opened Tuesday at Cleveland Hopkins. Can you smell the Lola fries?

The space, on Concourse C, seats about a hundred guests and is employing 30.

It features cool design elements like reclaimed bowling lanes (taken from a bowling alley in Mogadore) for tables and banquette seating, with Harley Davidson leather cushions, Westside Market photos and charging stations for busy travelers.

It will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, including favorites from his B Spot menu.

Bar Symon is currently operating in Washington Dulles and Pittsburgh International airports.

