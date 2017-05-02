Unattended bag triggers scare at Hopkins - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Unattended bag triggers scare at Hopkins

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

An unattended bag is causing problems at Hopkins International Airport.

Some spotted the bag around 2 p.m. and reported it to authorities.

Police and TSA are blocking traffic in and out of the airport and part of the ticketing level has been shut down as well.

