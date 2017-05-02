Unattended bag triggers scare at Hopkins

An unattended bag is causing problems at Hopkins International Airport.

Some spotted the bag around 2 p.m. and reported it to authorities.

Police and TSA are blocking traffic in and out of the airport and part of the ticketing level has been shut down as well.

Part of our ticketing level is currently closed for a security situation. Please be patient and avoid the area. — Cleveland Hopkins (@GoingPlacesCLE) May 2, 2017

