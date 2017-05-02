Hilton looking to hire 20,000 veterans, spouses, dependents and caregivers

Hilton announced it is hiring an additional 20,000 people nationwide by 2020. They already have 10,000 military hires nationwide and several here in the Cleveland area.

"Military veterans and their families have made incredible sacrifices for our country, and we are strongly committed to ensuring they have great jobs when they return home from service," said Christopher J. Nassetta, president and CEO of Hilton.

The expanded hiring commitment is part of Hilton's Operation: Opportunity program, which provides wide-ranging support to U.S. veterans and their families.

More information can be found at jobs.hilton.com.

