Detectives ask the public to be on the lookout for Savannah Hyson

Savannah Hyson (Source: East Cleveland police) Savannah Hyson (Source: East Cleveland police)
EAST CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

East Cleveland police are looking for 14-year-old Savannah Hyson.

The teen was recently assigned to the Carrington Youth Academy by a judge assigned to her case.

According to Lake County Department of Job and Family Services, Hyson has several mental disabilities and has not been taking her medication.

She has been missing since April 28.

Police say after a group discussion at the academy, Hyson and another teen ran from their assigned unit and left the building.

If you have any information give police a call.

