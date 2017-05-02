12-year-old shot while riding bike recovering; police looking for suspects

Little girl shot in foot by a stray bullet. (Source: WOIO)

A 12-year-old girl is recovering after falling victim of gun violence in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood.

According to police the shooting happened around 5 p.m. Monday when the girl was riding her bike on Kempton Avenue.

Tamiya Moore, the mom of the 12-year-old said she's thankful her daughter is alive.

"It's terrible that this would happen, but I'm glad she will make a full recovery and was only shot in the foot," said Moore.

Cleveland Police tell us unknown men were driving in two red vehicles on Kempton Avenue shooting at one another when one of the bullets hit the little girl.

The girl didn't even know what was happening at the time because she's hearing impaired.

If you know anything about this shooting you are asked to call police.

