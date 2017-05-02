9 new Walnut Wednesday food trucks in the Cleveland lineup to try this season

The favorites will still be lining the streets of Perk Park every Wednesday, but nine new trucks will be joining the Walnut Wednesday food truck gathering this season.

Walnut Wednesday's first day back is May 3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Downtown Cleveland Alliance hosts the event.

Here is the May 3 lineup.

Cleveland Espresso

Dave's Place Mobile

Firehouse Grilling Co.

Flamingo Jack's

Pastativo

Smash Time Food Truck

The Float Factory (Nelly Belly Food Trucks)

The Little Piggy

Wild Spork

