9 new Walnut Wednesday food trucks in the Cleveland lineup to try this season

The favorites will still be lining the streets of Perk Park every Wednesday, but nine new trucks will be joining the Walnut Wednesday food truck gathering this season.
Walnut Wednesday's first day back is May 3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Downtown Cleveland Alliance hosts the event.
