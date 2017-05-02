Report: Tribe ace Corey Kluber leaves Tuesday's game with back discomfort

Report: Tribe ace Corey Kluber leaves Tuesday's game with back d - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Cleveland's ace left Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers with lower back discomfort, according to MLB.com.

Indians pitcher Corey Kluber left the game after the third inning.

The Indians held a half-game lead in the American League Central Division heading into Tuesday's game in Detroit.

