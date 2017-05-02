Report: Tribe ace Corey Kluber leaves Tuesday's game with back discomfort

Cleveland's ace left Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers with lower back discomfort, according to MLB.com.

Indians pitcher Corey Kluber left the game after the third inning.

Corey Kluber left tonight's game with lower back discomfort. Second time that's come up this year for the Tribe's ace. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 3, 2017

The Indians held a half-game lead in the American League Central Division heading into Tuesday's game in Detroit.

