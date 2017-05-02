Cabrera returns with homer in Tigers' 5-2 win over Indians

DETROIT (AP) - Miguel Cabrera hit his 450th homer in his first game off the disabled list and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Cabrera missed the minimum of 10 days with a strained right groin. On a cold, damp night, he left the game for a defensive replacement after seven innings.

Justin Verlander (2-2) won for the first time since opening day, allowing two runs and four hits while walking four in seven innings. He struck out five, and has given up just two earned runs in 14 innings over his last two starts.

Francisco Rodriguez pitched the ninth, and allowed a pair of baserunners before retiring Francisco Lindor for his seventh save.

Corey Kluber (3-2) gave up five runs and seven hits with a walk in three innings. He struck out four before being removed with discomfort in his lower back.

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

