Fidget spinners limited in supply, popular among kids, adults

Fidget spinners are all the rage amongst kids - and apparently many adults, too.

The gadgets that you hold between your finger and thumb are one of the top selling toys in the country.

At Five Below in Avon, in the Avon Commons Shopping plaza, only about 25 fidget spinners were available and a sign read, "Limit 2 Per Customer." Fidget spinners were being sold there for $5 each.

The spinners were originally designed to help those with ADHD and Autism deal with anxiety and focus, but Fidget Spinners have become popular with kids without special needs and many adults, in general.

The spinners come in many different colors, and many kids like to collect them.

"I think most of the reason we like them is because it's a way to take out your energy and stress on," said one teen.

Some schools across the country have banned fidget spinners because they say they are too much of a distraction.

Experts have said that the spinners do relieve tension, but don't solve any long-term problems that may be going on with a child or adult who has ADHD or Autism.

Click here for a list of more fidget spinners.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.