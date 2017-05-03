Akron Fire Department investigating house fire as possible arson

The Akron Fire Department's arson investigators responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Kling Street and East Crosier Street.

Several surrounding fire companies in the area responded to the home. The back of the house was on fire when firefighters first arrived.

Although there were no injuries reported, several animals were rescued from the structure.

The circumstances leading to the start of the fire are still under investigation.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.