Dog rescued from Akron house fire

Firefighters rescue a dog from am early morning house fire.

Crews were called to the home at at 481 Crosier Street around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the back of the house was on fire. Several surrounding fire companies in the area also responded to the home.

The dog is now being taken care of by a neighbor.

There were no injuries.

Akron fire officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation, bu it started in the kitchen and is not considered suspicious.

