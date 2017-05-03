Firefighters respond to blaze at same house 2 times in 3 days

Firefighters in Cleveland responded to a home in the 3500 block of East 138th Street for a early morning fire on Wednesday. This is second time firefighters were called to the home in three days.

The incident was first reported at approximately 4 a.m. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 25 minutes.

There are no reported injuries at this time. Firefighters believe the home was vacant at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

