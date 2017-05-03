Most Cuyahoga County school levies pass, despite low voter turnout

In Cuyahoga County, the hottest voting issue for many municipalities was the school tax levy. Voter turnout was generally low. According to the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, only 45,886 ballots were cast out of 205,318 registered voters. The majority of the levies passed, but some of the more contested issues, including the Parma levy, did not get enough votes to pass.

Parma voters have rejected the levy six times now. Voters in Brooklyn also were against the levy, which would have been used for repairs. Other Cuyahoga County results include:

Brecksville-Broadview Heights CSD Tax Levy: Passed 51.9 percent to 48.1 percent

51.9 percent to 48.1 percent Brooklyn CSD Tax Levy: Against 52.5 percent to 47.5 percent

52.5 percent to 47.5 percent Chagrin Falls EVSD Bond Issue and Tax Levy: Passed 67.1 percent to 32.9 percent

67.1 percent to 32.9 percent Maple Heights CSD Tax Levy: Passed 71 percent to 29 percent

71 percent to 29 percent North Royalton CSD Bond Issue and Tax Levy: Passed 59.3 percent to 40.7 percent

59.3 percent to 40.7 percent Parma CSD District Tax Levy: Against 39.3 percent to 60.7 percent

39.3 percent to 60.7 percent Rocky River CSD Tax Levy: Passed 63.3 percent to 36.7 percent

63.3 percent to 36.7 percent Shaker Heights CSD Bond Issue and Tax Levy: Passed 67.6 percent to 32.4 percent.

In Lorain County, the Amherst EVSD levy passed with 72.34 percent support.

In Lake County, several levies were on the ballot. The Riverside LSD passed 50.53 percent to 49.47 percent. The Kirtland LSD levy passed more easily, with 72.82 percent of voters for the levy. In Madison, the school tax levy passed at 55.91 percent.

The Cardinal LSD levy in Geauga County passed at 55.54 percent support.

