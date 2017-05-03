Walnut Wednesday in Cleveland is back: May 3 lineup

Walnut Wednesday is hosted by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance. (Source: WOIO)

The favorites will still be lining the streets of Perk Park every Wednesday, but nine new trucks will be joining the Walnut Wednesday food truck gathering this season.

Walnut Wednesday's first day back is May 3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Downtown Cleveland Alliance hosts the event.

Here is a list of trucks parked near Perk Park May 3:

