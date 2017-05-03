Police dispatcher suspended for snoring during 911 calls

A Cleveland police dispatcher has been suspended for six days for sleeping on the job.

According to CBS News, dispatcher Jasmine Thomas was heard snoring during several recorded 911 calls. During one call, Thomas answers but the caller on the other end did not speak. Thomas then begins snoring. In a second call about a burning stove, Thomas takes 10 seconds to answer and 40 seconds more to transfer the call to the firefighters dispatch.

Thomas reportedly pleaded no contest to charges from the police department's investigation.

Steve Loomis, the Cleveland police union president, said Thomas is a single mother, works full-time, and attends college. Loomis added, although that is not an excuse for Thomas' actions, she has changed her lifestyle after the incident.

