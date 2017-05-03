Cleveland Browns stand with Baltimore Ravens for Hugs From Holly Day

The Cleveland Browns are standing with the Baltimore Ravens and the Heap family today for Hugs from Holly Day.

On April 15 police said Todd Heap was moving a truck when he ran over and killed his 3-year-old daughter Holly. Heap is a former Pro Bowl Tight End who played for the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals, he played 12 seasons in the NFL.

Other teams in the NFL are participating in the event as well.

According to the Hugs From Holly website Holly was known to give the best hugs. Her family is asking everyone to spread joy on her birthday (May 3).

The family is asking people to wear pink and make a plan to share hugs and spread love in your community. People can use the hashtag #hugsfromholly if they want to share photos of how they are spreading joy.

Donations can be made at this link.

