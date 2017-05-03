May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. Neighbors across our area are doing their part to raise awareness about the importance of sharing the road. Stark County Safe Communities is joining the Ohio Traffic Safety Office and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind both drivers and motorcyclists to “share the road” safely this motorcycle season.

Below are some thing to keep in mind as the weather turns warmer and motorcyclists hit the road:

Always allow a motorcyclist the full lane width - never try to share a lane.

Always signal when changing lanes or merging with traffic.

Always make a visual check for motorcycles by checking mirrors and blind spots before entering or leaving a lane of traffic and at intersections.

Don't be fooled by a flashing turn signal on a motorcycle - motorcycle signals are often not self canceling and riders sometimes forget to turn them off. Wait to be sure the motorcycle is going to turn before you proceed.

Remember that road conditions which are minor annoyances to other vehicles pose major hazards to motorcyclists.

Allow more following distance, three or four seconds, when following a motorcycle, so the motorcyclist has enough time to maneuver or stop in an emergency.

Never drive distracted or impaired.

