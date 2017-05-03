Mayor pledges to improve Cleveland roads and streets

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson and several other city officials gathered Wednesday morning to address the state of area streets and roadways.

Funding for resurfacing, pothole repairs, and other additional programs are available as a result of the Issue 32 tax hike.

During Mayor Jackson's press conference, he launched the 2017 residential street resurfacing program. 95 roads are scheduled to be resurfaced this year as part of the program.

Following a pavement management study, the streets will be ranked and resurfaced in order of priority. The Department of Public Works has increased the amount of pothole crews from three to 10 as a result of Issue 32.

