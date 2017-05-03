Cuyahoga Falls Police looking for man accused of exposing himself to 2 girls

The Cuyahoga Falls Police Department is looking for the man accused of exposing himself to two school-aged girls. The incident happened near Lincoln Elementary.

Here is a statement sent to parents from the Cuyahoga Falls School District :

"Today, May 1, 2017, the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department informed us of an incident that happened Sunday afternoon in the vicinity of Lincoln Elementary School, but not on school property. According to the police report, an unknown male exposed himself to two school-aged girls. The male suspect is described as a white male, skinny, bald, with a five o'clock shadow driving a smaller, light colored SUV. We are sending out this information to make parents aware. Any information should be reported to the Cuyahoga Falls Police Department at 330-928-2181. We will keep you informed of any additional information that is shared with us."

