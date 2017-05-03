Rocksino plans to open a gas station and car wash

The Hard Rock Rocksino in Northfield plans to open a gas station and a car wash. This will include a third gaming and smoking patio.

Construction on the ROCKSTOP Gas & WASH begins in early May, with a planned completion date in September of 2017. According to the press release construction on the new gaming and smoking patio is underway with an expected completion date in June.

The project will create 35 new permanent jobs. ROCKSTOP Gas & WASH will be located on the Northwest side of the Rocksino along Northfield Road.

Features of the gas station:

Six double-pumps, a total of 12 handles to dispense gas

Pumps will feature Hard Rock style lighting effects

LED televisions, allowing for the broadcast of music videos and commercials

