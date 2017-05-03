Mom says her 11-year-old son was held at knifepoint

The mother of a student who attends Madison Middle School reported to police another student put a homemade knife to her son's throat on Monday.

According to the Richland County Sheriff, deputies are investigating the incident and have contacted the Richland County Prosecutor's Office to discuss the incident. The victim and the suspect are 11-years-old.

Investigators said both students are in the 5th grade. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

