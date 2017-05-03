Parents arrested after 2-year-old overdoses on opiates

Akron police say 27-year-old Randy Boggs II and 21-year-old Catelynn Smiley were arrested after their 2-year-old child overdosed on a synthetic opiate.

The incident occurred on March 7 at around 1 a.m., according to police. The toddler was found unresponsive by the boy's father at their house in the 500 block of Britain Road.

The 2-year-old boy recovered after the overdose.

Police charged Boggs and Smiley with felony child endangering. There were taken to Summit County Jail for booking.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.