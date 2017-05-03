Former attorney pleads guilty to stealing money from clients

Former attorney James Johnson was in court Wednesday, to plead guilty to stealing money from numerous clients.

Johnson, 57, pled guilty to the counts in which clients are still owed money. Prosecutors say Johnson still owes more than $61,000 to six different clients.

Johnson will be sentenced on June 15.

He gave up his law license last year while facing disciplinary charges from the Supreme Court of Ohio's Office of Disciplinary Counsel.

