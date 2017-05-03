Rocky River country club using goats for grazing

The Westwood Country Club in Rocky River is keeping its greens tame in an eco-friendly kind of way.

The groundsmen recently "hired" goats to come out and graze in order to clear out some tough to get to hills on the course.

"It's very difficult to get manpower down there so we brought in a company that brings goats to your site and, as you can see, they do a great job of getting rid of all the vegetation and growth," said Dan Denihan.

Officials say using goats not only cost effective but a great way to eliminate plant overgrowth.

