5 meals you have to try at Walnut Wednesday

Walnut Wednesday features food from various food trucks in Northeast Ohio. The event happens every Wednesday from May until September.

Here are five meals you have to try at Walnut Wednesday this spring and summer:

Lake Erie Crusher at the Proper Pig

This is a Texas hot link beef sausage topped with pulled pork, bbq sauce and coleslaw.

"It's got pulled pork on it, the main selling point," Adam Andolina said.

Boca Nachos at Boca Loca Burrito Factory

Chicken or pulled pork with white queso, black beans and pico de gallo on top of tortilla chips.

"We are having a graduation party for our daughters, we thought a food truck be fun to have, we came down here to try different options," Karry Hatch said.

Buffalo Chicken Panini at 216 Bistro

"Got it cause it's spicy," Katherine Turner said.

Margherita Pizza at Sauced Woodfired Pizza

Pizza with fresh tomatoes, basil, mozzarella and balsamic drizzle.

"It's really good, I've been enjoying it," David Cassilo said.

Derby Dog at River Dog Cafe

Hot dog with house chili and shredded cheddar.

"They got so much flavor inside of it," Manny Rivera said.

