New York man charged in Hopkins airport security scare

A New York man is now charged with inducing panic for leaving his guitar case at Hopkins airport Tuesday afternoon. The unattended case caused the airport to be shut down for several hours.

Edward Maher tells police he was flying to New York on a Delta flight and checked in two bags, but couldn't afford to pay the fees for the guitar, so he intentionally left it behind and placed it outside the doors across the Delta ticket counter.

Maher has no outstanding warrants and was allowed to continue to New York.

The guitar was confiscated as evidence.

A court date for Maher has not been set.

