Police department fulfills request of fallen officer's son

The Sandusky Police Department is planning to honor a fallen officer by fulfilling the request of his young son. The boy wanted the department to keep his police cruiser it's original color, and they agreed.

Sandusky Officer Andrew Dunn was killed in the line of duty in 2011.

In March, the department began planning to get new silver colored cruisers, but when Dunn's 9-year-old son Caleb found out about the change, he called the police chief to see if his father's car could remain blue.

"We try to honor those types of requests, and it was an easy sell for me to the city manager, finance director and the commission," said Chief John Orzech.

Orzech said that Dunn's blue cruiser, which he was driving at the time of his death, will be developed into a K9 vehicle for the department.

"Andy was very passionate about our K9 program," said Orzech.

Dunn was killed when he pulled over Kevin Randleman during a traffic stop. Randleman shot Dunn five times.

Dunn's sons Caleb and Connor were the first to be able to see the truck at a presentation at the police station.

"I really like the plates and I liked how they designed the top," said Caleb.



Both boys also agreed they like their fathers picture inside.



"Everyone said he had a nice smile and I think so to," said Caleb.



Their grandfather, Matthew Dunn, who has also worked as a Sandusky officer for 32 years, called it a full circle moment.

Caleb said the blue tribute for his father is how it should be.

"Always better to have it how it was," said Caleb.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.