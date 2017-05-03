Man making a fuss over missing marijuana arrested

A Painsville man was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing after flying into a rage because he couldn't find his marijuana.

Willoughby Police officers were dispatched to the 38200 block of Lake Shore Boulevard around 1 p.m. on May 2 for a male cursing and causing a disturbance inside an apartment.

When they arrived, police say witnesses told them Brandon Noble, 20, was upset because couldn't find his marijuana and cell phone inside the apartment.

While there, Noble threatened to harm the officers and continued to yell obscenities in front of his 3-year-old and 4-month-old children. He eventually gathered his things and walked outside.

Officers told Noble not to return after learning he had damaged a wall inside the apartment, a television, and broke a dresser.

At 5 p.m. officers were called back to the apartment complex because Noble had returned and attacked the apartment manager. The manager had locked himself inside his office.

When officers arrived, Noble, at first moved towards the officers as if he was going to attack them, but then he fled through the complex. He was eventually tased, handcuffed and arrested.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.