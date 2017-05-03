Cleveland Indians put Corey Kluber on the DL

The Cleveland Indians announced on Twitter Corey Kluber has been placed on the 10-day DL. Joe Colon has been called up from Triple-A.

Corey Kluber has been placed on the 10-day DL.

Joe Colon called up from Triple-A Columbus. pic.twitter.com/GjWYCIRdG5 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) May 3, 2017

In six games this season Kluber is 3-2 with an ERA of 5.06.

