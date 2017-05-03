Cleveland Indians put Corey Kluber on the DL

The Sandusky Police Department is planning to honor a fallen officer by fulfilling the request of his young son. The boy wanted the department to keep his police cruiser it's original color, and they agreed.More >>
The Westwood Country Club in Rocky River is keeping their greens tame in an eco-friendly kind of way.
Ohio's health department has created a new list of homes in the state that have serious lead paint problems.
East Cleveland police are looking for 14-year-old Savannah Hyson. The teen was recently assigned to the Carrington Youth Academy by a judge assigned to her case.
Amazon opens a package pick-up store in Cleveland.
