Cleveland Indians put Corey Kluber on the DL - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Indians put Corey Kluber on the DL

(Source: Associated Press) (Source: Associated Press)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cleveland Indians announced on Twitter Corey Kluber has been placed on the 10-day DL. Joe Colon has been called up from Triple-A.

In six games this season Kluber is 3-2 with an ERA of 5.06.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly