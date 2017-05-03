Brothers headed to prison for selling heroin and fentanyl; sales continued after deadly OD

Two brothers were each sentenced to six years in prison for conspiring to bring large amounts of heroin and fentanyl to Northeast Ohio from Connecticut.

Abiemelec Vega, 26, of Cleveland, was sentenced to 74 months in prison. Mizraim Vega, 28, of South Euclid, was sentenced to 72 months in prison. Both were previously found guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin, acetylfentanyl and fentanyl, as well as additional counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl and acetylfentanyl in 2016.

According to court documents, Abimelec Vega identified himself as a member of the Latin Kings gang and could obtain large shipments of heroin and fentanyl from another Latin King member.

According to court documents, the Vegas sold 80 grams of heroin for $8,000 on Aug. 26, 2016. Mizraim Vega said: "The one thing I’ll tell is to make sure to cut it (dilute the heroin). That stuff…you can’t send it to the street like that, it’s too strong. That stuff could kill someone, bro!"

On Sept. 3, 2016, Abimelec Vega informed a source that he was changing phones because someone had died from heroin or fentanyl he had sold, according to court documents.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.