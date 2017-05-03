Firehouse Grilling Co. serves up food, smiles during Cavs Fan Fest

As the Cavs face the Raptors Wednesday night, many fans will enjoy the game from Gateway Plaza during Cavs Fan Fest.

Some will tell you that while they're there to cheer on the team, the food is a big draw.Food trucks line the plaza and serve up some of the local favorites.

One food truck stood out from the rest: Firehouse Grilling Co. out of Lorain. The side of the fire engine red truck boasts: "Not Your 'Typical' Food Truck!"

From the looks of things, it isn't.

The owner is a firefighter who's been with Lorain Fire Department for more than 17 years. Frank Griffith shares part of his story here on the company's website:

Yes, I am a Firefighter. I am a 17 year veteran with LFD. I am also a Firehouse Chef with the help of my company. Over the past 17 years, I have honed my culinary skills with one of the toughest crowds (Fellow Firefighters) anyone could ever cook for. When there is silence you know you've hit the jackpot! I love the fire service and love to cook for other people…hence Firehouse Grilling Co.

This is the second time the company has participated in Cavs Fan Fest and they hope to come back again.

