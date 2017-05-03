Man in stolen golf cart propositions Wayne County deputies after breaking into home, praying with resident

A 20-year-old man walked into a Wayne County home Tuesday night, discharged a fire extinguisher, and then laid down at the foot of the resident couple's bed, authorities said.

It happened in East Union Township.

The Wayne County sheriff says the male resident and the intruder had a "short time of prayer," and then the intruder left, later stealing a golf cart from a nearby business.

Deputies say when they pulled the cart over, the man identified himself as Jesus, saying he wanted to fornicate with the deputies.

The 20-year-old was arrested and taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation. He's facing a variety of charges.

