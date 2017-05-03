Former minor league baseball player now the only thing standing - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Former minor league baseball player now the only thing standing between LeBron James, No. 1 spot on NBA's all-time playoff scoring list

LeBron James is now No. 2 on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list.

James passed Kareem for the No. 2 spot during Wednesday's Round Two game against the Toronto Raptors. Midway through the third quarter, James was in the neighborhood of 220 playoff points away form passing Michael Jordan for the top spot in that category.

Jordan, one of the NBA all-time greats, dabbled in baseball in the 1990s. These exploits were detailed in the feature film "Space Jam," a film in which Jordan starred alongside Bugs Bunny.

The Cleveland Cavaliers entered Wednesday's match-up ahead 1-0 in the series. If they win the best-of-seven, they'll face either the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference Finals.

