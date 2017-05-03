Cavs defend 'The Land' once more with dominant 125-103 win over Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers are heading to Toronto up 2-0 in this week's series against the Raptors.

During the game, LeBron James moved into the No. 2 spot on the NBA's all-time playoff scoring list.

ex-Minor league baseball player now only thing standing between LeBron, No. 1 spot on NBA's playoff scoring list: https://t.co/TD823zbHhf pic.twitter.com/nCwidLt0X1 — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) May 4, 2017

The next game will be played Friday in Canada. Tip is slated for 7 p.m.

If the Cavs go on to win the best-of-seven series, they'll face either the Boston Celtics or Washington Wizards in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.