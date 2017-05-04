Sophia's Smile 5K in Medina providing comfort to grieving families

The loss of a child is something no parent should face.

A Medina County family has turned their personal tragedy into an opportunity to bring support to other grieving families.

Sophia Miller was 2-years-old when she died in 2012.

"She loved the farm," said Alicia Hornbeck, Sophia's mom. "We have the beef cattle, and she always came out with us and helped with chores."

The family named the farm "Angel Acres" after Sophia's sudden death.

"She was very close with her brothers and very bossy," Hornbeck said. "And they would do whatever it is she wanted."

A family friend didn't see her playing ball in the yard and accidentally hit her while leaving the driveway.

Forgiveness was always there but Hornbeck said it doesn't take away heartache.

"I don't want anybody to forget who she is- who she was," Hornbeck said. "Doing the 5K race and the 1-mile walk was very important, because it was something that we did as a family. We ran (were) always at track meets and cross country meets."