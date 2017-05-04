Lakewood student arrested for bringing 2 toy guns to middle school

Lakewood police arrested a student from Harding Middle School for bringing two toy guns to school.

According to Harding Middle School Principal Joseph Niemantsverdriet, the 14-year-old 8th grade student was arrested Wednesday morning for possession of two toy guns and inducing panic. The student was caught before the start of the school day.

The school principal said in a statement sent to parents of Harding Middle School students:

"School personnel were alerted to the presence of the guns by another Harding student. It is important that students and parents report anything odd or unusual that they see or hear. I want to commend the student who spoke up and helped to keep our school community safe."

School officials said at no time were students or faculty in danger.

