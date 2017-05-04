Kent State marks shooting's 47th commemoration with events, vigil

May 4, 1970 is a significant day in northeast Ohio's history that many people remember. This year marks the 47th annual commemoration since the day four Kent State University students were shot and killed by Ohio National Guardsmen during a protest against the US bombing in Cambodia.

The school scheduled several events on Wednesday and Thursday to mark the anniversary of the tragic incident, including book signings, a screening of a CNN show focused on Kent State and the May 4 incident, panel discussions, and an annual candlelight walk and vigil.

Todd Diacon, Kent State’s senior vice president for academic affairs and provost, said, “It was a watershed moment for our university and the entire country, and has shaped our values and commitment to peaceful resolution of conflict. We have a unique opportunity and responsibility to teach the importance of open dialogue and respectful civil discourse.”

Lecia Brooks of the Southern Poverty Law Center will be this year's commemoration keynote speaker.

Click here for a full schedule of events.

