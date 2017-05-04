Dog owner sentenced to probation after 4 emaciated dogs continue recovery

In Summit County, an Akron man was sentenced to two years of probation after investigators removed four severely emaciated and ill dogs from his home.

Richard Facemire, 48, pleaded guilty on April 24 to charges related to animal cruelty and possession of drugs.

According to police, officers responded to Facemire's home in the 400 block of Stanton Avenue on March 7 to serve a warrant. Facemire's wife answered the door and told police that he was not home, but gave police permission to search the property. During the search, police discovered four dogs that appeared to be malnourished and neglected, and were likely left in cages for an extended period of time. The house had no sign of food or water for the dogs.

Since the dogs were removed, the Summit County Humane Society said that all dogs are doing well now and gained more weight. They are not available for adoption yet.

